230 mm rainfall throws life out of gear in Gurugram

Gurugram: On Tuesday, heavy rain fell for about two hours, resulting in water-logging and a flood-like condition throughout multiple areas and locations in the Gurugram district.

The district administration reports that as of 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Gurugram has received 230 mm of rainfall. Multiple areas of the district became waterlogged, rendering locals helpless. Vehicles on several stretches were moving bumper to bumper. Many people vented their frustrations on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites, blaming the local government for the mess.

Advocates were spotted wading through knee-deep water as they left the court building in Gurugram, which was also flooded.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Jaipur expressway's infamous Narsinghpur Chowk was flooded. Drivers criticised the local government for the flooded roads, which caused vehicles to line up in queues for nearly 1 km.

But authorities assured the public that they are working to fix the flooding problem.

"Vehicle flow was smooth in large parts of Gurugram, though slowdown was reported from some locations. Our traffic personnel have been directed to put all efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement," a senior traffic police officer said.

Water-logging was also reported from Mayfield Garden, near the court complex, Artemis Road, Sheetla Mata Road, one side carriageway of Hanuman Chowk, Narsinghpur and Hong Kong Bazaar on SPR stretch.

Tuesday afternoon's rain began around 3.20 p.m. and poured heavily all the way until 5 pm.

The water-logging of the Delhi-Jaipur Motorway greatly impeded traffic flow.—Inputs from Agencies