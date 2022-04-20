23 Teachers With Fake Docs Dismissed

Etawah: As many as 23 teachers working in the schools of the Basic Education Department have been dismissed while 26 others are still facing an intensive probe against them in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

The dismissal proceeding was undertaken after a long scrutiny into the academic documents.

District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar Singh on Wednesday here said the primary teachers who have been dismissed had been accused of getting jobs on the basis of fake documents, which was found to be true during the course of the investigation.

The matter was probed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). In all, the documents of 49 teachers had been found suspicious in the district while action could be taken on the remaining 26.

He said the matter was probed after the formation of an SIT, following an order given in connection with a petition pertaining to Sunil Kumar vs Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra in the Allahabad High Court. The documents which had been put in by these teachers for jobs, were fake. The appointments had been done between 2006 and 2012.

He said that the documents of 49 teachers had been found suspicious, out of which the services of 23 have been terminated while investigation is underway against the remaining 26. UNI