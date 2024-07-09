23 school vehicle drivers booked for driving under influence of alcohol in Bengaluru

From 7 am to 9 am, 3016 school vehicles were inspected, with 23 drivers testing positive for alcohol.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday booked 23 school vehicle drivers who were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

During a special drive conducted from 7 am to 9 am, a total of 3016 school vehicles were checked and 23 drivers were found positive for alcohol test, police said.

They were prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth said.



Their driving licenses were sent to respective Regional Transport Offices for taking further necessary action, he said.



"During the special drive, 11 vehicles were found without fitness certificate, which will be handed over to concerned RTOs for further necessary action. Such special drives will continue regularly to ensure safety of students and other road users," Anucheth added.

—PTI