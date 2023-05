Mumbai: Twenty three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 891, a health official said.

Out of 23 new cases, 10 have been reported from Mumbai, four from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Buldhana and Nagpur, and one each from Thane and Sangli, he said.

So far, 52 deaths have been reported from the state.

—PTI