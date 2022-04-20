23 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures At 1560

Dehradun (The Hawk): 23 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 2:30 PM on 10 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Health department. The total figures for Uttarakhand are at 1560. Total 808 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 6 patients emerged from Dehradun, 2 from Tehri, 3 from Haridwar, 6 from Nainital, 3 from Pauri, 4 from Uttarkashi and 2 from Udham Singh Nagar. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 730. 15 corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand.









