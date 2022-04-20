23 migrants killed, 20 injured in UP mishap

Aurraiyya (UP): In a gruesome incident, 23 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured in a collision between the mini-truck and a trolley in Aurraiyya district, early on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle when the trolley rammed into a stationary mini-truck.

The trolley, sources said, was carrying 81 migrant workers who were on their way from Faridabad to Gorakhpur.

Senior officials have reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

District magistrate Abhisek Singh said that 15 persons who have been critically injured are being shifted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah.

Rescue operations are continuing at the time of writing this report.

