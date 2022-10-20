22nd Founder's Day Held At The Aryan School

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Aryan School celebrated its 22nd Annual Day within the school premises today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was the Squadron Leader Anuradha Chaudhary while the Guest of Honour was the International Weight Lifting Trainer & Recipient of the Dronacharya Award Hansa Manral Sharma.

The Founder’s Day celebrations commenced with the briefing of the annual report by the Principal of school B. Dasgupta which was then followed by presenting the academic awards to the meritorious students of the school who have excelled in academics as well as extracurricular activities held in this academic year.

The school Year Book ‘Sanskar’ was also released by the Chief Guest Anuradha Chaudhary, Guest of Honor Hansa Manral Sharma, Chairman Dr. Simi Gupta, and Vice Chairman Vibhor Gupta during the occasion.

The highlight of the program was the Annual Athletic Meet and one of its kind, Light & Sound Show ‘Harmony in Motions’ which was presented by the students of The Aryan School.

In her address, Principal B Dasgupta applauded the efforts and commitment of the school faculty as well as their contribution. She said, "This year, the students, teachers, and staff members of Aryan School have worked hard and did a commendable job in hosting the Founder’s Day celebrations. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the students unprecedented success in their academic performance and in their future endeavours."