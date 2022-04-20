    Menu
    227 Covid Positives Recorded In Last 24 Hours In U'khand, 5 More Die

    April20/ 2022



    Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 92,593 on Wednesday as 227 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin

    issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 86,298 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,515. The state's toll rose to 1,549 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,231. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 380. The percentage of

    recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 93.20 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 69 fresh cases, hereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 60 and 40 cases respectively. That apart, 13 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 12 Uttarkashi, 9 Champawat, 7 Almora, 5 Chamoli, 4 Rudraprayag, 3 each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, 2 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) in Pithoragarh.


