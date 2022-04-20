226 Fresh Infections Take U'khand's Corona Tally To 94,691, Toll 1606





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,691 on Saturday as 226 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 89,454 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,349. The state's toll rose to 1,606 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,282. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 272. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.47 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 40 and 31 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 14 Almora, 9 Tehri Garhwal, 8 Pithoragarh, 6 Chamoli, 2 each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi,