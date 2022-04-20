2,234 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 4,39,161; Death Toll 6,438

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,438 on Monday with 44 more fatalities, while 2,234 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,39,161, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,93,908 patients have recovered from the disease so far, taking the recovery rate in the state to 89.5 per cent.

He said 2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours while in the same period, 3,342 people were discharged.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 38,815, Prasad told reporters, adding that of these, 17,744 are in home isolation.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 307 were reported from Lucknow, 148 from Prayagraj, 116 from Meerut, 101 from Ghaziabad, 121 from Ghaziabad besides other districts, according to a health bulletin issued here.

In past 24 hours, the maximum five deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Meeurt and three each from Moradabad and Gorakhpur. Since the outbreak of pandemic, the maximum 781 persons have died due to the virus in Lucknow, followed by 703 in Kanpur and 302 from Prayagraj, it added. —PTI