223 Fresh Covid Cases Detected In U'khand, Virus Tally 93,621









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 10, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,621 on Sunday as 223 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 87,673 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,130. The state's toll rose to 1,573 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,245. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 303. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 93.65 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 82 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 48, 25 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 9 Pauri Garhwal, 5 Chamoli, 4 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (nil) in Champawat.





