22-Year-Old Killed By Friends In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his friends here on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, locals and family members of victim Abhishek Jaiswal blocked NH 29 (Gorakhpur - Varanasi) in the evening and demanded arrest of all accused. "The police did not register our case. 4 people were detained by police and they let one go," Aarti Jaiswal, sister-in-law of Abhishek alleged. Police, however, said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"Abhishek Jaiswal went out with his four friends. His family has alleged that Abhishek's friends have killed him. We have registered the case and action will be taken against the accused," SP North Gorakhpur Rural, Arvind Pandey told reporters here.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.