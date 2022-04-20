22 Women Receive Widows' Pension While Husbands Are Alive, Probe Ordered

Lucknow: As many as 22 married women were found receiving receiving widows' pension under a government scheme even when their husbands are alive. Following the shocking revelation that came to fore in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, the administration took cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe into the alleged negligence.

The matter came to light after Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Batsganj village, noticed a message from the bank on his wife's phone around ten days ago that her account has been credited with Rs 3, 000. He then went to the bank to get details of his wife's bank account and found out that she had been receiving the widows' pension despite the fact that he is alive.

Furthermore, Kumar found that not just his wife but his mother-in-law and sister-in-law were also receiving the pension even though their husbands are alive. "My wife received a message alert from the bank that she received Rs 3000. Later, when I went to the bank to inquire about this, I got to know that my wife has received widows' pension despite the fact that I am alive," he told ANI.