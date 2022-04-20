22 US Marines hurt in California training accident

California: An accident during a training exercise at a US Marine base in California on Thursday left 22 troops injured after a fire extinguisher malfunctioned, officials said. The majority of the injuries were inhalation related, NBC News reported. Marines and sailors were training at the Twentynine Palms Marine base "when a fire extinguisher system located within their assault amphibious vehicle inadvertently discharged," the Marine Corps said in a statement. Those requiring medical treatment were receiving care at local medical facilities and were in stable condition, the statement read. The Twentynine Palms base is located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles and features a mock town that has been made to resemble an Iraqi city to prepare troops for missions. AFP