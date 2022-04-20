22 States/UTs Have So Far Undertaken Commensurate Reduction Of VAT On Petrol, Diesel

Following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce Central Excise Duty on Petrol and Dieselby Rs. 5 & Rs. 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.However, there are 14 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel. These are: Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.The most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of Petrol in theseUTs/state have come down by Rs 13.43, Rs 13.35 and Rs 12.85 respectively.