22 Pak educational institutions close in 48 hrs

Islamabad: At least 22 educational institutions across Pakistan have closed in the last 48 hours due to non-compliance of health protocols or standard operating procedures (SOPs), according to the National Command Operation Center.

Educational institutions in Pakistan re-opened on Tuesday after they were closed in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19 virus, reports The Express Tribune.

Of the 22 institutes, 16 were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), one in Islamabad and five in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi also closed on Wednesday after the emergence of a Covid-19 positive case.

Both the Karachi University and city campus located in metropolis' Garden locality will remain closed and all educational activities during the aforementioned period would be suspended while students and teachers would not be allowed to enter the premises of both the campuses.

It was also reported that a day after schools resumed in K-P, at least eight teachers of a government-run school tested positive for Covid-19.

