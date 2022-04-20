22 killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

Kabul: At least 22 people were killed and over 50 injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing at Jalalabad city in Afghanistan. "A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden jacket near a local bank," a police official told Xinhua news agency. The attack took place near the New Kabul Bank branch and the city's municipality office building. Police found and safely defused a roadside bomb near the first explosion site, the official added. IANS