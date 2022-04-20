22 Developmental Projects Cleared To Boost Pilgrimage Tourism In Mathura

Mathura: To boost pilgrimage tourism in Mathura, the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (Braj Pilgrimage Development Council) has cleared 22 projects to develop infrastructure in the district, an official said on Friday.

Initially, the focus will be on projects involving development of Gokul, Nandgaon, Barsana, Vrindaban and Mathura, Chief Executive Officer of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Nagendra Pratap said.

"Green signal has been given to 22 projects at a cost of Rs 4232 lakh by the district level committee chaired by Shailjakant Mishra, Vice President of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad," Pratap said.

Braj also known as Brij or Brijbhoomi, is a region mainly around Mathura-Vrindavan and is considered to be the land of Lord Krishna. The area stretches from Mathura, Jalesar, Agra, Hathras and Aligarh to Etah, Mainpuri and Farrukhabad districts.

In Gokul, the projects include setting up a tourist facilitation centre at a cost of Rs 393.55 lakh, construction of a new ghat and beautification of Holi chabutara (platform) at a cost of Rs 226.64 lakh, he said.

Pratap said around Rs 217 lakh will be spent on th renovation of Brambhand ghat in Gokul and other ghats in Chintaharan Mahadeo Mahaban too will be refurbished for Rs 121.36 lakh.

An ambitious plan for the facelift of Nandgaon includes setting up of tourist facilitation centres, building toilet blocks and beautification of roads among others, he said.

Solar lights will be put up on Kosi Kokilavan road and the Kokilavan Parikrama road to ease pilgrimage to Shani temple situated in the town, Pratap said. Pratap said he is expecting a boost in influx of domestic as well as international tourists in the district after the completion of all the projects. PTI