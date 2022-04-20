22 Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire After Collision

Bareilly : At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on National Highway 24 here early today.







The bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada bypass.





Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am.





"22 passengers of the bus died, while 15 sustained injuries. Six passengers are critically injured and have been hospitalised," he said.





According to eyewitnesses, the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.





The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the truck is absconding.





Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so big that the diesel tank was completely damaged.





PTI