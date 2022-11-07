21st Annual Athletics Meet Held At Olympus High

Saam House Wins The Best Overall House Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): The annual athletics meet & PT display was held at Olympus High amidst great mirth and verve today. The Chief Guests on the occasion were Chairman Doon Heritage School Captain Rohit Soti and Founder Principal Meenakshi Soti.

The program commenced with the welcoming of the guests by the Managing Director of Olympus High, Kunal Shamshere Malla, Principal Anuradha Malla, Head Boy Kshitiz Guha, and Head Girl Tejaswini Dhiman, along with the school staff and students.

This was followed by the hosting of the school flag and the declaration of the meet open. Later, the prefectorial team of the school showcased their prideful march-past. The highlight of the program was 'Shri Kali Tandav’ by the students of classes VI to VII and Punjabi Folk Dance by the students of senior school.Later, various races, including 400m, 200m, and 100m boys and girls sprint, relay, shuttle relay, tug of war, rescue operation race, building the bridge race, and cycle race, among others, were held. The parents of the students also participated in two races, viz. ‘Lemon Spoon Race' and 'Three Legged Race'. During the occasion, the Best House Decoration and Best Overall House awards were given to the Saam House, whereas the Atharv House was awarded the Best March-Past. The title of Best Athlete was presented to Shomey P.S. Negi.

While addressing the audience, Managing Director Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla said, "We are elated to host the annual athletics meet after a long gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. Events like these help in promoting good health among everybody present. I would like to thank our Chief Guests, teachers, staff members, and parents for gracing the occasion. Lastly, I would like to extend my gratitude to the students of Olympus High for all their hard work and for making this program a great success."

The program concluded with a closing march-past and the lowering of school flags.