217th Group Day & 54th Reunion Celebration: Bengal Engineer Group And Centre Roorkee

Roorkee / Lucknow: Bengal Engineer Group and Centre, Roorkee celebrated its 217th Group Day & 54th Reunion from 05 Nov 19 to 08 Nov 19. The Centre organised various ceremonial, sports and cultural programmes which were attended by 189 Officers, 362 Junior Commissioned Officers and 5689 jawans from all over the country. The Group Day and Reunion aimed to strengthen the Regimental spirit and the remarkable bonhomie between the Serving personnel and the Veterans.

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General of Border Roads, Colonel Commandant The Bengal Sappers, Military Survey and Border Roads Organisation addressed the veterans and the serving Bengal Sappers fraternity on the occasion. He in his inspiring talk summed up the laurels earned by the Bengal Sappers and expressed his belief that the Group would continue to grow leaps and bounds and reach the pinnacle in all fields. He expressed his gratitude to the veterans for the strong foundation laid by them.

Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command reviewed the Ceremonial Group Day Parade on 08 November 2019. In his address, he lauded the immense contribution of the Group in operations, where the group has earned 80 Battle Honours and 11 Theatre Honours. He was all praise for the role of Bengal Sappers in nation building activities including conduct of Nuclear tests and aid during natural disasters. He appreciated the contribution of the Bengal Sappers in Sports and adventure activities highlighting the 11 Arjuna awards won by Bengal Sappers which is highest for any one organsation. He exhorted the Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence.

As part of the celebrations Pavilion Show consisting of Sky Diving, Paramotor Display, Motorcycle Team Tornadoes, Gatka Display, Khukhri Dance and Band Display was conducted for the Roorkee Military Station showcasing the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army. The celebrations also included a special event organised to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers by honouring Veer Naris and Veterans. Overall, the deep sense of brotherhood, bonding and Regimental Camaraderie was further strengthened for the future generations to emulate.



