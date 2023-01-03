2,115 Cadets, Including 710 Girls, Participate In NCC Republic Day Camp

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp, 2023 began on Monday at the Indian Army's Cariappa Parade ground here with a total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, participating in the nearly one-month-long camp. The participants include 114 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and 120 from the northeastern region.

The camp will conclude with the Prime Minister's rally on January 28. Defence Ministry officials said that cadets will participate in a number of activities, including cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes and institutional training.

Several dignitaries including the Vice President, the Defence Minister, the Minister of State for Defence, the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three services' chiefs will visit the camp.

Addressing the cadets during the launch ceremony, NCC Director General, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh exhorted the cadets to participate wholeheartedly in the camp and derive maximum benefit from the activities. He said that the training philosophy had been refined to incorporate the growing aspirations of the youth and the expectations of the society.

Lt Gen Singh said that the focus had been on personality development, leadership qualities and improving soft skills to make the cadets ready for the future. The camp aims to highlight the country's rich culture and traditions through important events that take place in the run-up to the Republic Day in the capital.

Besides this, it also aims at enhancing the personality skills of the cadets and strengthening their value system. —IANS