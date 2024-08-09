    Menu
    21-year-old allegedly raped by lawyer in Delhi's Tis Hazari court chamber

    The Hawk
    August9/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The incident, which occurred on July 27, came to light after the victim reported it to the police on July 30.

    New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a lawyer in his chamber at Tis Hazari Court in north Delhi.
    The incident occurred on July 27, and the FIR was filed on July 30.
    According to the victim's statement, the lawyer had called her to his chamber on July 27 under the pretext of offering her a job, but instead, he sexually assaulted her.
    The woman has claimed that the lawyer threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone. She has also alleged that she was given Rs 1500 and asked to leave.
    The incident came to light after the woman told her aunt, who then approached the police.
    A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

    —ANI

