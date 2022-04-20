21 trains delayed, seven cancelled due to fog

New Delhi: At least 21 trains were running late and seven cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.





The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till morning 5 a.m.





According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.





The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad Telangana Express, Jammu Tawi- Bhagalpur Amarnath Express, Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryuyamuna Express, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjivi Express, Kota-Patna Express, New Delhi-Bhubhneswar Rajdhani Express and Amritsar-Kanpur Central Express.





--IANS