    21 trains delayed, seven cancelled due to fog

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: At least 21 trains were running late and seven cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.

    The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till morning 5 a.m.

    According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.

    The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad Telangana Express, Jammu Tawi- Bhagalpur Amarnath Express, Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryuyamuna Express, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjivi Express, Kota-Patna Express, New Delhi-Bhubhneswar Rajdhani Express and Amritsar-Kanpur Central Express.

    --IANS

