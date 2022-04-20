21 killed in Tunisia attack; 2-3 gunmen at large

Tunis: Tunisia's prime minister says 21 people are dead after an attack on a major museum, including 17 foreign tourists, and that two or three of the attackers remain at large. Habib Essid told national television that the foreigners included tourists from Poland, Italy, Germany and Spain. He said that two of the attackers were killed in a gunfight with police today, and that security forces are hunting for two or three others believed to have been involved. The attack was the worst in years on a tourist site in Tunisia, which is struggling to solidify its young democracy and prevent violence by Islamic extremists. Seventeen foreigners were killed, as were a Tunisian security officer and a cleaning woman, the interior ministry spokesman said. AP