21 killed in Cambodia bus accident

Phnom Penh, May 19 (IANS) At least 21 people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Cambodia. The accident took place at Kampong Ro district in Cambodia's Svay Rieng province, Xinhua news agency reported. According to police, the two vehicles coming from opposite directions collided head-on. All the victims were garment factory workers and were travelling in the truck. Local media Cambodia Express News reported that the passenger bus travelling from Phnom Penh to Vietnam carelessly overtook another car and it led to the collision. The bus driver was arrested after the accident.