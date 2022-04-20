21 Killed As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Plunges Into Bhagirathi River In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: At least 21 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed when their bus fell into Bhagirathi river near Nalupani this evening while returning from Gangotri shrine in the Himalayas.

The mishap occurred at around 6 pm as the bus fell 300 metres down the road into the river, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava said.

Twenty bodies have so far been recovered from the spot and one of the seven injured died at the hospital, he said.

Rescue efforts by the SDRF, the ITBP and police personnel under the supervision of senior officials are continuing in darkness.

There were around 29 pilgrims, mostly from Indore, in the bus at the time of the accident, he said.

On Chardham yatra since May 12, these pilgrims had already visited Yamunotri and Gangotri and were on way to Haridwar from where they had to go to Kedarnath, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan experssed grief over the tragedy and issued instructions for immediate aid to the victims.

PM Modi Sanctions Rs 2 Lakh Each For 21 Killed

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned Rs2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand. He also sanctioned Rs50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those seriously injured in the accident in Uttarkashi.

Twenty-one pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed when their bus fell into Bhagirathi river near Nalupani in Uttarkashi district last evening.

Eight people were injured in the accident. The accident took place when the pilgrims were returning from Gangotri shrine in the Himalayas. "My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

The accident occurred at around 6pm when the bus fell 300 metres down the road into the river, Dharasu police station incharge Ravindra Saha said.

The casualties may rise as some bodies may still be trapped in the mangled remains of the bus, he said earlier. Seven persons injured in the mishap have been admitted to the district hospitals in Uttarkashi and Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi district magistrate Ashish Shrivastava said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The bus was ferrying Chardham pilgrims from Gangotri in the Himalayas to Haridwar from where they had to go to Kedarnath. Rescue operations are being carried out with the help of ITBP, SDRF and police personnel but they are facing difficulties due to the dark, he said.

There were around 29 pilgrims, mostly from Indore, in the bus at the time of the accident, Shrivastava said.

21 Bodies To Arrive In Indore Tomorrow

Indore: The bodies of 21 pilgrims – who were among 23 people killed when a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi – would arrive in Mahdya Pradesh's commercial capital tomorrow. Fourteen deceased in the last evening's mishap were identified as residents of Indore whereas seven victims hail from Dhar. Five Indore denizens and a Dhar native are receiving treatment in Dehradun at present. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sandeep Soni and the Commandant (Home Guard) have gone to meet the injured. Collector P Narhari said administrative authorities are in constant contact with their counterparts in Uttarkashi. A special train left from Indore to Dehradun last evening to bring the bodies. The train would leave from Dehradun this evening and return with bodies tomorrow. He said the deceased – according to information received from the Janpad Emergency Operation Centre, Uttarkashi – were identified as Indore-residents Nirbhay Singh (44), Savitri Bai (50), Ramesh (55), Ramchandra Kanhaiyalal (59), Chheja Bai (60), Babulal Kanhaiyalal (63), Savitri (65), Sushila (65), Komal Bai (69), Chhita Bai (70), Shakuntala Devi (70), Kashi Bai (75), Sukhdev (75) and Geeta (80). Dhar-natives deceased in the mishap were identified as Suresh Singh, Ravindra Rathor (38), Leela Bai (45), Moti Singh Chouhan (65), Bhairav Singh Rathor (65), Surajbai (65) and Darya Bai (80). Mr Narhari said search and rescue operations are continuing near the spot. More than 50 pilgrims were returning after 'darshan' of Gangotri Dham in two buses last evening. Of them, a bus – which was carrying 31 pilgrims – fell into a 300-metre deep gorge at Nalupani on the Gangotri Highway. A control room has been set up in the ADM's office in the Indore Collectorate for providing assistance to the victims' kin. UNI