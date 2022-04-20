21 Held In UP's Basti For Lockdown Violation

Basti: As many as 21 people were arrested and sent to jail for violating the ongoing nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan here said the district's border has been sealed to tackle the challenge of the Coronavirus. He said that the vehicles are being checked by putting up barriers at 91 places.

During this time, 7,857 vehicles were checked and 1,410 vehicle drivers were challaned for violating rules. The DM has appealed to all the people to stay inside their homes during the lockdown and follow the rules. He also said that stringent action will be taken against those violating the order. UNI