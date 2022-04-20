21 Girls Married By Abha Foundation, Chandpur

Chandpur ( Bijnor): 21 girls including three muslims and 18 Hindus were married by Abha Foundation, Chandpur of distt Bijnor in an ordinary All Castes Marriage ceremony held in Fatherson Public School on Sunday. All kinds of formalities of the marriage of Hindu girls were performed by Mr Vijaypal Singh Chauhan and his companions, the learned pandits of Shanti Kunj Haridwar.

On this occasion various kinds of gifts of household were presented to newly couples on behalf of Abha Foundation. The chief guest of the function Mohd Nafis Ahmad, Hon'ble member of Maulana Azad Education Foundation affiliated with Ministry of Minority Affairs, Central Government New Delhi appreciated the programme and the organisers. Principals, managers, teachers of different colleges and elites of the city showered their blessings on the new couples. Mrs Abha Singh, the founder of Abha Foundation, Mr Pushpraj Singh the School Chairman, Mr Aman Singh, the Principal, Mrs Qasar zamal and Mr Prashant Sharma, the School PRO welcomed the guests with open heart.