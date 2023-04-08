21 Specific Women awarded with Narayani Sushma Swaraj National Women's Award 2023 by ‘Harit Prayay’ Magazine

Meerut (The Hawk): Narayani Sushma Swaraj National Women's Award* 2023 was organised under the joint auspices of Harit Prayay magazine and Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, in its Department of Fine Arts. The program was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Mr. Rajendra Agarwal MP Hapur- Meerut, Dr. Sarojini Agarwal, MLC Meerut and Mr. Amit Agarwal MLA Meerut Cantt by lighting the lamp. As a special guests in the program, the parents of Veer Shaheed Captain Vijayant Thapar Mr and Mrs Tripta Thapar, Prof. Shalya Raj, Executive Director Subharti University and Ms. Rakhi Tyagi, Member Women's Commission, Uttar Pradesh were present. Vice Chancellor of Subharti University Major General Thapiyal and Amardeep (Pinky Chinyoti) were present as special guests.

21 women having outstanding achievements from different walks of life were honoured with Narayani Sushma Swaraj National Women’s Award 2023. This honour is instituted as a tribute to Former External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj who presented Navratna Samman to Dr. Madhu Vats in 2016.

The chief guest Mr Rajendra Agrawal, MP and other dignitaries lighted the lamp to inaugurate the programme. Programme organiser Mrs Madhu Vats, chief editor ‘Harit Prayay’ and Prof. Pintu Mishra, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Om Dutt Rajput, founder of the theatre. welcomed the guests while former DIOS -Mr GC Sharma briefed the journey of magazine and Narayani Sushma Swaraj National Women’s awards. The mesmerizing cultural presentations by the students of Arts Faculty enthralled everyone.

Chief guest Mr Rajendra Agrawal, MP honoured 21 women with Narayani Sushma Swaraj National Women’s Awards 2023. These women were selected from different fields for their specific contribution to the society and special honour was given to famous theatre artist and film star Mr OD Rajput. He congratulated all the awardees and appreciated the efforts of Dr Madhu Vats and her team for their efforts.

The awardees included Prof. Charu Smita, Dr. Shipra Mishra, DRDO Director; Dr. Himani Agarwal; Dr.Abha Bharat Shah, Sharmila Singh, Dr.Shalini Pandey, Mamta Naugraiya, Vinesh Sharma, Gurupyari Satsangi, Dr.Ratna Gupta, Manisha Pankaj, Dr Anita Tripathi, Rashmi Mishra, Dr Alka Gupta, Dr Bhavna Grover, Hima Aggarwal, Vichitra Kaushik, Dr Reema Varshney, Nupur Aggarwal, and Geeta Sharma.

The program was conducted by Vichitra Kaushik. Dr. Prabhat Rai retired IAS & Patron, Harit Paranya concluded the program by proposing vote of thanks to all the guests and the awardees.