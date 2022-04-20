209 More People Test Covid Positive In U'khand, Caseload Tops 94K Mark









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,170 on Wednesday as 209 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 88,761 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,552. The state's toll rose to 1,593 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,264. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 289. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.26 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 97 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 45 and 19 cases respectively. That apart, 12 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 10 U S Nagar, 7 Pauri Garhwal, 6 Almora, 5 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Chamoli, 2 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) in Champawat.





