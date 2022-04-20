207 New Covid-19 Cases In U'khand Takes Tally To 7800, 4 More Fatalities

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 7,800 on Monday as 207 fresh infections were recorded, while the state's toll rose to 90 as four more people succumbed to the disease, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government stated. The tally comprises of 4,538 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,134. A total of 90 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 101. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 58.18 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at shocking 101, whereas Nainital and Dehradun followed with no less terrifying 47 and 38 respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 5 each in Almora and Uttarkashi, 2 in Champawat and 1 each in Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.







