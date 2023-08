New Delhi: Bihar had the highest death toll (518) and Himachal Pradesh had the second-highest (330) from this monsoon's floods, lightning, and landslides.

From April 1st through August 17th, rains and floods caused 101 deaths and 1,584 injuries, according to data compiled by the Union Home Ministry.

The rains, landslides, and lightning struck 335 districts across three states: Madhya Pradesh (40), Assam (30), and Uttar Pradesh (27).—Inputs from Agencies