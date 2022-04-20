    Menu
    2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in democratic revolution, says Akhilesh Yadav

    April20/ 2022

    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the 2022 Assembly elections will usher in a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh.


    "A 'new politic' is taking birth against the divisive-conservative negative politics due to unification of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth. In 2022, there will be a democratic revolution not elections in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav (roughly translated from Hindi).


    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)


