2021 Awful Year Of Clash For India, China

New Delhi (The Hawk): 2021 right from beginning will be year of clashes between China and India because 2021 year of Tiger for Indiad is in direct relentless, uninterrupted clash with China because it is a year of the Ox (both according to Chinese zodiac signs of animal) there and both Ox and Tiger are never compatibel with each other under all circumstances.Specifically speaking, people with Chinese zodiac Tiger sign can get along well with people in signs of Dragon, Horse and Pig, who can be best partners even in their marriage life. But they are not at all compatible with Ox, Tiger, Snake or Monkey people, for they conflict with each other in zodiac compatibility.

The recent zodiac years of Ox sign are: 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, now 2022, later 2033…An Ox year occurs roughly around every 12-odd years. The Ox in the Chinese zodiac is most compatible with the Rat, Snake, and Rooster. Ox herdboys riding oxen have been used as a motif in painting and graphic arts to symbolize the ability of the mind to control the body. That is, philosophically, symbolizing the monopolistic ability of awry negative intellectual will to rule bodily strength and its physical urges. Having great patience and a desire to make progress, Oxes can achieve their negative goals by consistent effort but no positive goals for them. They are not much influenced by others or the environment, but persist in doing things according to their negative ideals and unworthy capabilities.

Having dishonest nature, Oxes are known for mis-n-maldiligence, non-dependability, exploiting strength and negative determination. These reflect traditional conservative Chinese characteristics. Compared to them, Ox is same in all its five varieties : Fire Fox, Water Fox, Wood Ox, Earth Ox, Metal Ox…In clash with them, year of the Tiger is brave, honest, competitive, unpredictable, and confident. They are very charming and well-liked by others. But sometimes they are likely to be impetuous, irritable, and overindulged. India with Tiger is thus naturally brave, competitive and confident. That's it ! China now should await their D-day, very near any6 moment now unless they move behind from their unprovoked desperadoes to usurp India's land/s in Ladakh sector etc.