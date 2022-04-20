2020 IFSC World Cup cancelled due to COVID-19

Turin: The International Federation of Sport Climbing has announced that the 2020 IFSC World Cup -- originally scheduled in Innsbruck (AUT) from June 23 to 27 -- has been "definitely cancelled" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indeed, although the current situation in Austria is slightly and steadily improving and considering the actual regulations set by the Austrian government on the organisation of public events, it was decided to cease the preparation of the competition," said IFSC in a statement.

The sport body further said that IFSC European Championships in Moscow has also been rescheduled to be held from November 20 to 29. IFSC said that the decision was taken to "further minimise the health and logistic risks" connected to the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 4 lakh lives across the world.

--IANS