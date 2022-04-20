2020 A Year Of Long Turbulence But Good Checks: Ali Fazal

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal says throwing himself into work kept him sane in the year gone by that saw the "Mirzapur" star triumph on the professional front but contend with a personal tragedy in his mother's death. Recapping the bittersweet nature of the year that was hard on humanity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fazal said 2020 felt like a "never-ending turbulence in a flight." "I don't know how to look back at this year. It began so beautifully but halfway through, I lost my mother. The only thing that kept me sane was to be able to jump back into work. We have all lost someone we have known or met this year.

"But there is also this feeling that we are in this together even though we have been through maximum hate, misinformation, hate crimes and social media banter," the actor told .

—PTI