2019 Polls: Congress To Woo First-Time Voters In UP

Lucknow: After launching several programmes to attract Dalits and other backward caste (OBC) voters in Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi now plans to woo the first-time voters to improve party's showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The 90-day drive of the party will begin on the occasion of death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31. ''The Congressmen team, comprising officer bearers of both State and district level, will visit all the houses in the State to find out the first-time voters," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Vinod Mishra said here on Saturday.

Giving details of the programme, Mr Mishra said that to spread the party base right till the village level, Mr Gandhi has chalked out a 90-day programme.

"The Party leaders and workers will visit all the hamlets of UP to find out the youths, who will vote for the first time in 2019 Parliament elections or had failed to give their vote during 2014 Assembly elections as they could not get their names enrolled in the voters' list,'' Mr Mishra said.

After identifying the youths, they will help them to get their names enrolled in the voters' list and also facilitate to provide them with their Voters I-Card, he added.

According to UPCC general secretary, once they will help the youths to get their names enrolled, they will try to convince them to further enroll with the Party's 'Shakti App' so that they could get first hand account of the Congress's programme and policies as well as their ideology.

He claimed that not only the first time voters, during course of above drive, they will also tap the old voters to get them enrolled with `Shakti App' and at least know the difference between the Congress and other political parties before going to vote for anyone. He further claimed that during interaction with the public, they will also try to extract about their top priorities which they wanted to be incorporated in the manifesto for the coming Parliament elections.

He said that the outcome of the above interaction will be later sent to the party president in New Delhi and it will be taken into consideration while drafting the manifesto for Parliament elections in 2019. Once they join the Shakti App, Mr Gandhi would interact with the selected few through conferencing just to know from the youths that what they expect from the Congress. UNI