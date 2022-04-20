2019 LS Polls: From Oct 2, BJP Will Try To Sow Lotus Seeds Again With Marathon Rallies

Meerut: In Uttar Pradesh, race to grab 80 Lok Sabha seats has begun as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a series of state-wide rallies from October 2-150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, to demonstrate party's 'achievements' and attract voters.

Preparing for the rallies, UP BJP working committee has announced to hold different programme from August 15 to September 30 at the booth level to connect with the voters and open a fresh membership drive.

Moreover, the party will seek Election Commission directive to enroll left out and new voters in the voting list.

Briefing media persons on the second and last day of the state working committee meeting here at the freedom fighter Matadin Valmiki parisar on Sunday, state general Secretary and in-charge of western UP, Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that all the districts had been directed to hold working committee meetings from August 16, which would be attended by senior party leaders.

"A new toll free number-18002661001 has also been set up to register the new members," he said.

There are over 1.60 lakh polling booths in UP and BJP is the only party which has committees in all of them. The leader announced that the party would celebrate Independence Day as "Bharat Parva" with four-day programme.

"On August 15, all booth committes will hold massive plantation drive with each booth have given a target to plant at least 11 saplings. On August 16, Kisan Morcha will hold programmes in the state to honour the families of freedom fighters and martyrs while on August 17, BJP Yuva Morcha activists will bring out Prabhat Pheri in the state with national tri-colour. The parv will end on August 18, when the Mahila Morcha will organise patriotic programmes including kavi sammelans and musical nights,"Mr Pathak informed. UNI