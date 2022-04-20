2019 LS Polls: Amit Shah To Hold Crucial Meet In Lucknow

Lucknow: Eyeing 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah will visit the Uttar Pradesh capital on October 24 during which he is expected to hold meeting, review the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government and the sitting BJP MPs.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent move on pressing for a legislation on the Ram Temple could be discussed during the meeting. Besides performance of the state ministers would also be in the agenda.

A senior BJP leader told UNI here on Saturday that the Wednesday meeting would be a crucial one which will accelerate the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. The meeting is slated to began at 0800 hrs in the morning of October 24 and continue till the evening.

Mr Adityanath, RSS senior functionary Krishna Gopal, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary ( Organisation) Sunil Bansal will attend the meeting, chaired by the BJP president. Sources said that the meeting could also propose to axe some of the state ministers, who are facing corruption charges. Besides, the BJP leadership would give some pep talk to the state leadership to improve its performance in the field of law and order and step up the welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden in the state. UNI