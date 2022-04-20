2019 LS Polls Will Be Battle Between Pandavas And Kauravas: UP BJP MLA

Ballia: A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh today said the 2019 Lok Sabha election would be a "dharm yudh", which would witness a "battle of cultures" between the "Pandavas and Kauravas".

Referring to the "Mahabharata", BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh told reporters here that the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be a "dharm yudh" and "like the battle of Kurukshetra, it will witness a battle of cultures between the Pandavas and the Kauravas".

"The commander of the Pandavas will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be donning the role of Arjun, while the Kauravas will be led by the Congress. The role of Dhritarashtra will be played by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad," he said, adding that in the battle of democracy, Modi would emerge victorious.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, "He has no links with Bharat and Bharatiyata (India and Indianness). Rahul lacks political capability and he will prove to be the last president of the Congress."

Claiming that after the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, the country would be "Congress-mukt" (free from the Congress), the BJP MLA said, "The day the Congress is annihilated, Rahul Gandhi will leave India and settle in Italy." He also hit out at BJP MP from Bahraich Savitribai Phoole over some of her recent statements and said that after the Karnataka polls, the party might initiate action against her. PTI