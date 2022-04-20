2019 Lok Sabha Polls Gets Rolling In UP From Monday

Lucknow: The Lok Sabha polls for Uttar Pradesh will start rolling on Monday with the notification of polling process in eight seats which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

The elections in UP will commence from Western parts of the state and will gradually move to eastern region in the seven phase polls, covering all the 80 seats.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Venketshwar Lu here on Sunday said that the notification for the first phase of polls in the state for 8 seats would be issued at 1100 hours on Monday.

He said that 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be taken on May 23.

The last date for nominations in the first phase would be March 25 and scrutiny of the papers would be done on the next day. March 28 is the last date for withdrawal of the papers.

The second phase of nominations for eight seats would be done on March 19, third phase for 10 seats on March 28, fourth phase for 13 seats on April 2, fifth phase for 14 seats on April 10, sixth phase for 14 seats on April 16 and seventh and last phase for 13 seats on April 22.

First phase (April 11 polling): Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Second phase (Polling on April 18) : Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr Aligarh,Hatras, Mathura, Agra, and Fatehpur Sikri.

Third phase (Polling on April 23) : Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Ferozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, and Pilibhit.

Fourth phase (Polling on April 29) : Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Mishrik, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj , Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Fifth phase (Polling on May 6): Dhaurara, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahriach, Kaisergang, and Gonda. Sixth phase (Polling on May 12): Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Phulpur, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Doomariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh,Jaunpur, Macchlishahr abd Bhadoi. Seventh phase (Polling on May 19): Majarajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Basgaon, Ghosi, Salempur , Ballia , Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi , Mirzapur and Robertsganj. UNI