2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Jaipur: On Sunday, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik again blasted the government over the Pulwama attack problem, stating that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were "fought on the bodies of our soldiers" and that the then-home minister would have had to quit if an investigation into the assault had been conducted.

He said he contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack soon after it happened, but Modi "told me to keep quiet."

No one has looked into the fact that elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought over the bodies of our soldiers. The previous home minister, Rajnath Singh, would have been forced to quit if an investigation had been conducted. There would have been a tremendous scandal and several officers would have been imprisoned, Malik stated at an event in Bansur, Alwar region.—Inputs frrom gencies