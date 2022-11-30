2018-20 maternal mortality ratio drops to 97 from 130 in 2014-16

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India 2018–20 has decreased dramatically, according to the "Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018–20" published by the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the most recent data, the MMR for the nation fell from 103 per lakh live births in 2017–19 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018–20. India's MMR was 122 in the years 2015 to 2017, compared to 130 in the years 2014 to 2016.

"Maternal Mortality Ratio significantly decreased from 130 per lakh live births in 2014–16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018–20. MMR has significantly decreased thanks to the several healthcare efforts taken by PM @NarendraModi Ji's government to ensure quality maternal & reproductive care "Mansukh Mandaviya, the health minister, tweeted statistics graphs.

Some states have poor MMR in the most recent data compared to the most recent data. The lowest MMR was observed in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh (45), Telangana (43), Karnataka (69), Kerala (19), and Tamil Nadu (54). The global maternal death rate is to be decreased to less than 70 per 100,000 live births, according to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.1, which was established by the United Nations.

"States have been divided into three groups in order to better understand the maternal mortality situation in the nation and map the changes that have occurred, particularly at the regional levels: "Empowered Action Group" (EAG) states, which include Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, and Assam; "Southern" states, which include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, It is encouraging to see that India's Maternal Mortality Ratio has decreased over time, down from 130 in 2014-2016 to 103 in 2017-19 "reads the special bulletin from ORGI.

