2017: A year of mega starrers

New Delhi: After an year where 'biopics' ruled the roost, the year 2017 will see a dominance of 'mega starrers' featuring big stars of tinsel town, from Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan to Rajnikanth, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut.





The year 2017 will see superstars of tinsel town making their presence felt through films like 'Raees', 'Kaabil', ' Jolly llb 2', 'Rangoon', 'Sarkar 3', 'Jagga jasoos' , 'Tubelight', ' Tiger zinda hai', 'chef' and Padmavati.





While 2017 will see stars like Saif and Kangana, who were absent from the silver screen in 2016, make a splash with Rangoon, Padmavati and Chef, it will witness stars like Hrithik, Shahrukh, Rajnikanth and Ajay, whose outings in the year gone by met with a lukewarm response, featuring in big budget films like 'Raees', 'Kaabil ', 'Baadshaho ', 'Golmaal 4' and '2.0'.





At the same time, 2017 will see superstars Salman Khan, Akshay kumar and Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor keep the cinegoers enthralled through films like '2.0', Tubelight', 'Tiger zinda hai', 'Jolly llb 2', 'Sarkar 3' and 'Jagga Jasoos'.





After a lacklustre show in 2016 with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Mohenjo Daro', Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is expected to make a splash in 2017 with the action thriller 'Kaabil'. 'Kaabil' is the story of a man who lived, laughed and loved just like everyone in this world until one day a terrible tragedy struck.





Driven by the fire of vengeance, nothing will stop him. Not even the fact that he has been blind since birth. Produced by Rakesh Roshan under his home banner Filmkraft, 'Kaabil' features the fresh pairing of Hrithik with Bollywood newbie Yami Gautam.





The film, which is scheduled for release on January 25 is set to clash with Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees'. With the presence of Hrithik, known for his breathtaking stunts in the films in the 'Krrish series, and helmed by Sanjay Gupta, director of films like 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Kaabil' is expected to be another harcore thriller that will keep viewers on edge of their seats with its action sequences. It is an important film for Hrithik Roshan, considering his last Mohenjo Daro failed to impress the masses.





After a lukewarm response to his 'Fan' and a low key presence in 'Dear Zindagi' in 2016, superstar Shahrukh is set to feature in action thrillers 'Raees; and 'The Ring' in the eyar 2017. The year will begin for Shahrukh with 'Raees', an crime action thriller said to be based on the life of Abdul Latif. The makers of the film have, however, denied this, saying "The story of the film is a pure work of fiction, not based on any person; living or dead".





Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Shahrukh under his banner Red chillies entertainment along with the Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also has Pakistani actor Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film, scheduled to be released on January 25, has peaked the curiosity of the cinegoers with its trailer released earlier this month evoking a good response from the movie lovers and the members of the film industry. The trade pundits are expecting this action-thriller to be a blockbuster.





Shahrukh will this year also feature in Imtiaz Ali's ambitious venture 'The Ring'. Being produced and distributed by Shahrukh's home production company Red chillies entertainment, 'The Ring' is a romantic drama written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which brings Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma together for the third time after 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', is slated to hit the screen on August 11. The film also features Evelyn Sharma in a key role.Though much details of the plot of the film are not known, Shahrukh is said to play a tourist guide who meets a woman (Anushka Sharma) on a vacation.





After making his presence felt in 2016 with hits like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Sultan ', superstar will this year be seen in Kabul khan's 'Tubelight ' and 'Tiger zinda hai'.





Directed by kabir khan, 'Tubelight' has created a buzz among cine lovers.





Set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the film has Salman portray a man from India who falls in love with a girl (played by Chinese actress Zhu Zhu) from China Salman will also feature in Tiger Zinda Hai, A sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The film has already gotten Salman Khan Fans excited. After as it features him opposite katrina kaif.

After a momentous 2016 with 'airlift' and 'Rustom', superstar Akshay Kumar will again seek to make his presence felt in 2017 with films like 'Jolly LLB 2' , 'Toilet Ek Prem Jatha' and '2.0', the sequel of 'Robot'.





A sequel of the 2013 surprise hit 'Jolly LLB', 'Jolly LLB 2' , another courtroom comedy drama like the original, will feature Akshay as a lawyer Jagdishwar Misra.





Slated for release on February 10, 'Jolly LLB 2' , produced by Fox star studios and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, will feature Akshay opposite Huma Qureshi with Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor playing key roles.







Akshay Kumar will also feature in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', a satirical take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.





Akshay will star opposite actress Bhumi Pednekar in the off-beat romantic film.





The superstar will also star as a mean villain opposite Tamil superstar Rajnikanth in '2.0', the sequel to Shankar's Enthiran aka Robot.





After winning rave reviews for his performance in 'Udta Punjab', Bollywood heartthrob Shahid kapoor will be seen in the period films 'Rangoon' and 'Padmavati' in the year 2017,.





Scheduled for release on February 24, 'Rangoon' is a a period film set during World War II. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. 'Rangoon' stars Shahid along with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Set in the era of the 1940's amidst the turmoil of India's war for independence, 'Rangoon' will feature some epic battle scenes and historic references. Vishal and Sajid will be working together for the first time in 'Rangoon'.