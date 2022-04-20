2016: A glorious year for Indian Hockey

New Delhi: The year 2016 brought back the memories of the golden days of Indian Hockey as it witnessed the sport's glorious achievement.



After the men's hockey team scripted history by bagging silver medal in FIH Champions Trophy for the first time, both the men and women teams hit the turf together in the Rio Olympics. Post the Olympics, both the squads went on to clinch the title in the Asian Champions Trophy.

After the seniors, the Junior India Hockey team added another jewel to India's golden Hockey history as it regained the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup title after a gap of 15 years. The junior squad defeated Belgium 2-1 in the mega finals in Lucknow to lift the trophy.





The nation's success was not limited to the ground alone but also in the administration of World Hockey as the then Hockey India chief Narendra Dhruv Batra was elected president of International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Under the guidance of coach Roelant Oltmans, India reached the finals of the Champions Trophy for the first time, which was held in London. However, the men in blue had to settle for silver after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Australia in the finals. Nevertheless, the silver medal was also a huge achievement for the Indian boys.

Based on this show, the blue brigade entered the Rio Olympics eyeing success but they have to undergo a 1-3 defeat against Belgium in the quarterfinals. The defeat also shattered the nation's hope of a medal in Olympics.

On the other hand, the women's team finished the mega event at the bottom place however, the eves' achievement was to enter the Olympics after 36 long years.

After this, the men's Hockey team outplayed arch-rivals Pakistan 3-2 in the Asian Champions trophy to bag gold while following their way, the Indian women's team defeated China 2-1 to lift the title of women Asian Champions trophy 2016.

However, the major accomplishment for India was the lifting the Junior Hockey World Cup title after 15 years when the youth brigade defeated Belgium 2-1 in the mega finals in Lucknow. Prior to this, India had once become the junior champion in 2001 after beating Argentina in finals.

Coach Harendra Singh and Simranjit Singh, who netted twice in the 8th and 22nd minute in finals, were the major force behind India's victory against Belgium.

Talking in administrative way, there was again an excellent news for India as the then HI President Batra was elected for the top post in FIH on November 12. Batra became the first Indian to become the chief of FIH.

Fifty nine-year-old Batra, who was also the vice-president of Asian Hockey Federation, carries an identity of veteran sports administrator. He was elected as the chief of FIH at the 45th FIH Congress in Dubai after replacing Leandro Negre.

