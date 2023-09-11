2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: SC

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court decided that its 2014 ruling will have retroactive effect, striking down a clause of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 that gave protection from arrest for employees at the level of joint secretary and higher.

The Supreme Court ruled in May 2014 that Section 6A(1) of the Act was unconstitutional because it required approval from the Centre before an inquiry or investigation could be conducted into an alleged violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act involving a central government employee with a joint secretary position or higher.

In light of the rights guaranteed by Article 20 of the Constitution, a five-judge bench chaired by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has ruled on the question of whether or not striking down the provision giving immunity from arrest will have a retroactive effect.—Inputs from Agencies