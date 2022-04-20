2014 NIH Report Implementation May Finally See Light Of Day

Dehradun: The National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee report based on assessing the revival prospects of river Rispana may now finally see the light of day. At a meeting convened by Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand Shri. Utpal Kumar, Doon's own student activist group, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD) gave a brief presentation on its long standing campaign to rejuvenate the river. MAD was invited to give a presentation in this high level meeting by the District Magistrate of Dehradun.

In their presentation, MAD members pointed out that NIH Roorkee had already taken out a preliminary survey way back in 2014 where they had recommended a grant of Rs. 1 Crore to install equipment to measure an increase the water flow in river Rispana in its upper riparian areas. MAD made a case for the implementation of the NIH report pointing out that the three-year delay in doing so was a major road block for the revival prospects of the river. In the presentation made by the Eco Task Force, that has been assigned the major responsibility of rejuvenating river Rispana, Colonel Rana also enlisted the implementation of the NIH Roorkee report in the revival prospects of the stream. Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand Shri. Utpal Kumar complimented MAD for its efforts in this field. He said that the Government of the day was very serious to rejuvenate the river. The Chief Secretary asked the Eco Task Force to take full lead in the project and involve MAD to ensure youth participation.

The Eco Task Force has been encouraged to hold wider civil society consultations every week and to first brainstorm on creating a blue print and micro plan for various stretches of the river.

Present in the meeting were DM Dehradun, VC MDDA, representatives of Doon Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department, Nagar Nigam, and National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee. MAD members exuded confidence that with integrated Government efforts and matters in the hand of Eco Task Force rejuvenation of the river will soon turn into a reality. MAD was represented by Founding President Abhijay Negi and Aadarsh.2014 NIH Report Implementation May Finally See Light Of Day