20-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped In Uttarakhand; 3 Arrested, Fourth Accused On The Run

Uttarkashi: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Saturday by four men at the Kedarghat-Kuteti road in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, police said. Three of the accused have been arrested while the fourth is on the run.

Vijay Shankar Koti, Ashish Bijalwan and Ajay Bhatt were arrested on the basis of the womans' complaint. The fourth accused, Manish Awasthi, is at large, Uttarkashi police station in-charge Vinod Thapliyal said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Thapliyal said, adding that police were searching for Awasthi.

It is suspected that the woman knew one of the accused and was going along with him towards Kuteti. The other three joined the person she was travelling with and committed the crime, he said.