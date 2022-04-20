20-Year-Old Sedated, Raped In Agra Apartment

Agra: An undergraduate student was allegedly raped in an apartment in the Tajganj area here, the police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was heavily sedated and bleeding when she was brought to the S. N. Medical College by two of her friends.

Rekha Rani, associate professor of gynaecology department of the Medical College, whose team operated on the survivor, said: "We have stitched the injury of girl''s private part and the blood flow has stopped. Her blood sample has been sent for test to ascertain what was used to sedate her."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said: "The survivor was raped, but we do not know if she was raped by more than one person. She is not comfortable at the moment to speak with police. Therefore, we are questioning people associated with her to ascertain the sequence of events."

The SSP said that the initial probe suggests that she was raped by a friend whom she met on social media.

"Once she shares his name and other details, we will take further action," he said.

A woman police officer along with other women cops have been deployed at the hospital to record the victim''s statement as soon as she regains consciousness.

--IANS